MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday night, landmarks in the Twin Cities — such as the Interstate 35W Bridge and U.S. Bank Stadium — shone blue in honor of frontline health care workers across the world. It was part of the #LightItBlue campaign, which was first launched in the U.K. last month. Also on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should start seeing stimulus checks arrive in their bank accounts late next week.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:46 a.m.: Metro Transit is now asking public transit riders to wear masks or face coverings.
- 7:44 a.m.: The Edina Art Fair, which is often a celebration of spring in Minnesota, has been pushed back to August.
- 6:10 a.m.: According to researchers, the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is now falling.
- 6:10 a.m.: A CBS News poll shows that views on President Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak have ticked down for the second consecutive week. Now is the first time more Americans say he’s doing a bad job than a good one.
- 5:30 a.m.: Images show mass burials at a New York City public cemetery as city shortens deadline for claiming dead.
