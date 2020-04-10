COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, April 10, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday night, landmarks in the Twin Cities — such as the Interstate 35W Bridge and U.S. Bank Stadium — shone blue in honor of frontline health care workers across the world. It was part of the #LightItBlue campaign, which was first launched in the U.K. last month. Also on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should start seeing stimulus checks arrive in their bank accounts late next week.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

