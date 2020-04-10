Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested Thursday in central Minnesota.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Michael Hosch was found at a home in Cambridge. He was arrested without incident.
Hosch is charged in Texas with first-degree murder. Texas officials notified their counterparts in Minnesota that Hosch could be in Cambridge, which is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.
According to local reports, Hosch is charged in connection to a man’s death in Pleasant Farms, Texas.
