Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and her daughter shared this one with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
More: Kirsten’s Facebook Page
Ramen Chicken with Vegetables
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup chicken broth
1 (3oz.) packaging chicken ramen noodles
1 cup broccoli florets
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1 cup diced cooked chicken breast
2 green onions trimmed and sliced
Sriracha sauce
Sesame seeds
Instructions
1.Pour water and broth into a pot, bring to a boil then add noodles and broccoli, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes.
2. Remove from heat, add flavor packet and shredded carrots, stir and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes.
3. Pour soup into a bowl, sprinkle with green onions, sesame seeds and top with Sriracha.
