MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities family’s act of kindness is spreading far and wide.
The Lane family in Edina painted a mural in front of their house.
The “Thank U” sign is in support of essential workers. It started off as chalk then became paint — now the mural is a yard sign.
The family says they were getting lots of support for the sign, so they wanted to see how they could help more. Now, they’re selling these yard signs, and $10 from every purchase is going to help food insecurity.
“If this is going to make people happy, and bring a tiny bit of joy in the most darkest time that any of us can imagine, we were like, ‘we can do that,'” Heather Lane said.
The family says they’ve sold over 900 yard signs in 18 states. The signs are $40 if they’re shipped, and $30 if you can do curbside pick up.
To purchase your own sign, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.