MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire on Saturday evening in Mound, Minnesota.
According to the Orono Police Department, they responded to a call at about 4:52 p.m. Officials say the fire happened at Lakewinds Complex on the 4400 block of Wilshire Blvd.
Police say that everyone is accounted for and there were some injuries, but they don’t have any details on what they are at this time.
This is an ongoing situation. Check back with WCCO for updates.
