MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inmates in Minnesota Correctional Faculty – Moose Lake are under a “Stay with Unit” plan due to an outbreak of the coronavirus that has sickened about three dozen inmates.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says there are nine inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 26 who are presumed to have it. At least nine staff members have also tested positive. The first positive test came in on March 30.
The “Stay with Unit” plan prevents inmates for intermingling with others in different units, which is common during meals, work and educational services.
The prison has added several handwashing stations to the facility, and has increased sanitation efforts. Staff and inmates are also wearing cloth masks.
DOC officials say they are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to keep everyone safe.
An inmate died last week at MCF – Moose Lake while showering, but officials say it was likely not connected to the pandemic.
