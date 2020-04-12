COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Sunday, April 12, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alcohol, Hospitality Minnesota, Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, Tim Walz


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans cannot buy alcohol to-go right now, but some lawmakers and organizations are hoping to change that.

States like New York and California are allowing restaurants and bars to offer take-out alcohol, with the goal being to make up lost money due to closures.

Minnesota lawmakers and restaurant owners will hold a press conference Monday to ask Gov. Tim Walz to allow them to do the same.

The effort is being led by Hospitality Minnesota and the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Comments