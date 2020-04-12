



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health says six more people have died because of COVID-19 related causes, raising the state’s total death toll to 70.

However, the state saw it’s highest one-day tally of new confirmed cases so far, with more than 100 new reports. Health officials said 1,536 people in total have now tested positive for the illness, compared to 1,427 yesterday. (The Minnesota health department’s website initially reported 1,621 new cases, but an official said that number was incorrect.)

The new deaths reported Sunday include four Hennepin County residents, three in their 90s and one in their 70s, as well as one resident in their 60s in Washington County and one St. Louis County resident in their 80s.

The actual amount of COVID-19 infections could be significantly higher, as testing has been seriously limited across the country. So far, 37,421 people in all have been tested for coronavirus in Minnesota.

The MDH says a portion of the deaths in Minnesota happened among patients who lived in long-term care facilities. They’ve published a list of all facilities with known COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health experts have said the virus is very contagious — which is why social distancing is needed — and also why the spread of COVID-19 is more likely in congregate living environments, schools and other large gatherings.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, you are encouraged to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes or nose unnecessarily.

