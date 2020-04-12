Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers are at work predicting how coronavirus may spread in Minnesota. Meanwhile, in recent days, the U.S. surpassed Italy for the highest death total in the world due to the virus.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, April 12:
- 9:08 a.m.: Christians in the U.S. and around the world celebrated Easter at a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging coronavirus shutdowns.
- 8:20 p.m.: Health officials say 657 more people in England with the coronavirus have died, taking total U.K. deaths over 10,000.
- 7:34 p.m.: The U.K. says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital as he recovers from the coronavirus.
- 3:52 a.m.: Pope Francis held his Easter mass at St. Peter’s basilica with no public in attendance for the first time, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
