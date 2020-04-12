



Many would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing, but for Bill Sutherland, it’s therapeutic.

Sutherland spent his Easter morning on a long walk around Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan

“I think it actually is the snow that brought me out here,” Sutherland said. “It’s almost like a meditation.”

In the last month, many of us are reminded not to take good health for granted.

“Just being grateful for my health to to be able to get out here,”Sutherland said.

He wasn’t alone on the snowy trails; Eric Voorhees was celebrating his health with a run.

“Just being out in nature, you know, just helps relax, de-stress a little bit and get some exercise,” said Voorhees.

Over in Mendota Heights, 3-year-old Cal was blazing his own trails with a shovel in his front yard.

“He’s doing a pretty good job,” said his father, Brendan McInerney. “He’s making some paths there, now he’s using two shovels, so pretty industrious.”

McInerney thinks the snow is a good excuse to get outside of the house with the kids after spending so much of it inside lately.

“Snow on Easter is always unusual,” said McInerney. “Embrace things that are a little bit not expected. It’s kind of the way the world is right now. And day to day, you have to look for the novel and the interesting and try to do your best with what you got.”