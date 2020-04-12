MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Easter Bunny may have the spotlight this Sunday, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeast Minnesota, as the southern part of the state is expected to see significant accumulations of snow.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that the system is expected to drop heavy, wet snow at a fast clip in parts of the state, with the possibility of an inch per hour. When all is said and done, cities in southern Minnesota could see from 6 to 8 inches of snow.

“There will be a few towns that get closer to a foot,” Augustyniak said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul can expect to see about 2 to 4 inches of snow from the storm.

Winds will also be a factor, with speeds of 15 to 35 miles per hour.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation deployed snowplows to the southeast region Sunday morning, noting that near white-out conditions were expected.