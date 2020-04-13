MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The names of the two Burnsville police officers who fired their guns during a foot pursuit with a man who led them on a high-speed chase have been released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
A 19-year-old Willmar man, who has not been formally charged yet with a crime, is said to have sped by a Minnesota State Patrol squad car while traveling at about 100 miles per hour on Interstate 494 near Dodd Road Sunday at about 11:30 a.m.
The trooper and Burnsville officers gave chase, and after passing through several cities, the driver crashed in Shakopee on Highway 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard. He then fled on foot into a residential area.
Officers say the man then tried to carjack a driver at about noon near the intersection of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Vierling Drive East. The man was arrested soon after on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane.
Sgt. Steve Stoler and Officer Taylor Jacobs each fired their guns during the foot chase. Stoler is an 18-year veteran with the department, and Jacobs has served for eight years.
The BCA is trying to get in touch with the driver of a silver passenger car who was almost carjacked. They are asked to call 651-793-7000.
You must log in to post a comment.