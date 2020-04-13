MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old Albany school teacher was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Stearns County District Court on Monday.

Court documents allege that a 14-year-old girl said she knew Daniel Sinclair Fragodt as a teacher and coach at Albany schools, and that he’d “touched her inappropriately over the clothing several times.”

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center the girl said Fragodt “rubbed her thighs with his feet and brushed against her buttocks with his hand.”

Then, “just prior to quarantine break” the victim said he slide a finger into a hole in her jeans to touch her bare leg. According to police, another 14-year-old girl said she was in the classroom at the time and witnessed it happen. She described the hole as being about “four inches down from the waist of the pants.”

Law enforcement later found the jeans and examined a hole in the material “approximately two to three inches below the waist.”

The 14-year-old girl also said that Fragodt was in a relationship with another 18-year-old.

That girl was then interviewed, and she said she knew Fragodt was a “math teacher and coach for cross country, basketball and track,” at first denying any sexual contact with him, according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtain phone records from Fragodt’s phone that “indicated he had extensive contact with the 18-year-old,” dating back to September 2017. They say they found several hours of phone calls between the two, as well as extensive texting. When they brought that information to the girl’s parents, she agreed to come in for another interview.

In the course of that interview, investigators say they learned that Fragodt began a physical relationship with the girl when she was a 17-year-old student. She said there was “sexual contact at the school, the St. Joseph park and ride, and other places in Albany.”

The girl described sexual intercourse “happening five to 10 times,” but said it could have been more than that. Investigators say some of the intercourse happened when she was 17 years old.

If found guilty, Fragoft faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.