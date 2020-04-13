MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Monday to extend the peacetime emergency in Minnesota for another 30 days.
The state’s peacetime emergency was first enacted on March 13. Since then, Walz has also closed all schools and issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” Governor Walz said Monday. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”
While the peacetime emergency is in place, landlords are prohibited from evicting their tenants, and in some cases rent or mortgage payments have been excused or deferred for those who cannot afford it at this time due to loss of employment.
Walz will seek approval of the extension from the executive council on Monday afternoon. Then the state’s peacetime emergency will run until May 13.
