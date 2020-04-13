



A spokesperson for the family of Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died after a battle with COVID-19.

In late-March, the Timberwolves star had announced that she was in a medically-induced coma as she fought the disease.

Now Towns’ family says it is “heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from coronavirus.”

The family’s statement says Jackie died on Monday after battling the virus for more than a month.

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

They say they are grateful for the healthcare workers who took care of her — and helped Karl Sr. recover — at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center on the east coast.

They are requesting privacy at this time.

The Wolves released the following statement after news of Jacqueline’s death broke:

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19. In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves. The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of Karl’s fans who sent their support this past month. Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

Gov. Tim Walz has also expressed his condolences: