MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in more than two weeks, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnesota.
In its daily update, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the death toll remained unchanged from Sunday, when the count hit 70. The last time there was a daily update without a new fatality recorded was March 25.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota has climbed to 1,650. More than half — 842 people — have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Of those battling the disease, 157 are currently in the hospital, with 74 in intensive care beds. Those numbers have remained the same since the weekend.
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota a little over a month ago, more than 38,000 people have been tested for the disease, which originated in Wuhan, China, last year. Health officials say the virus is likely more widespread in Minnesota than the lab-confirmed testing indicates, as the number of tests available has been limited.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order to last until May 4. Until then, Minnesotans are directed to stay at home except for essential jobs or activities.
