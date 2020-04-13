COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, April 13, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — YMCA is partnering with Loaves and Fishes and UnitedHealth Group to provide free meals to families in the community.

Together, the organizations will effort more than $2 million to cover food costs and wages for cafeteria employees.

Families may pick up food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at most YMCAs in the Twin Cities area. They can then choose a meal package, which includes a protein, vegetables, and other fresh food.

Anyone in the community may come to pick up food; YMCA membership is not required.

