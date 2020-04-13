Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — YMCA is partnering with Loaves and Fishes and UnitedHealth Group to provide free meals to families in the community.
Together, the organizations will effort more than $2 million to cover food costs and wages for cafeteria employees.
Families may pick up food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at most YMCAs in the Twin Cities area. They can then choose a meal package, which includes a protein, vegetables, and other fresh food.
Anyone in the community may come to pick up food; YMCA membership is not required.
You must log in to post a comment.