MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar was one of three senators to pen an op-ed calling for more federal funding for states ahead of the November election, as many are looking to expand voting options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sens. Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) wrote an article that appeared in USA Today on Monday. In it, they argued that the COVID-19 relief package only allotted $400 million for state elections, when experts believe an amount closer to $2 billion is needed for states to adjust ahead of November.
“We can do this, but we have to act now to ensure that every American has access to the ballot box this fall, no matter what the public health situation is on Nov. 3,” the op-ed said.
The senators say they are also pushing to expand no-excuse vote by mail to every state, expand early voting to 20 days before the election across the country, and expand online voter registration.
