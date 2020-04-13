Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As states are beginning to map out when they’ll reach their peak in COVID-19 cases, ideas are arising as to when parts of the economy can reopen for business. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s death toll for the novel coronavirus hit 70 over the weekend, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As states are beginning to map out when they’ll reach their peak in COVID-19 cases, ideas are arising as to when parts of the economy can reopen for business. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s death toll for the novel coronavirus hit 70 over the weekend, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 5:54 a.m.: Researchers say COVID-19 has killed more than 22,000 people in the U.S.
You must log in to post a comment.