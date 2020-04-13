COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, April 13, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As states are beginning to map out when they’ll reach their peak in COVID-19 cases, ideas are arising as to when parts of the economy can reopen for business. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s death toll for the novel coronavirus hit 70 over the weekend, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

Comments