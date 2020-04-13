MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three businesses have been destroyed following a fire in downtown Grand Marais Monday afternoon.
According to the Cook County’s Sheriff’s Department, they received a report at about 1:19 pm of a fire in the back of the Crooked Spoon Café on Wisconsin Street.
Firefighters from neighboring cities as well as first responders were called to battle the fire which spread to neighboring businesses — Picnic & Pine and White Pine North on Wisconsin Street — fully engulfing the buildings.
Video credit: WTIP North Shore Community Radio.
Grand Marias Public Utilities Commission cut power to the area and city leaders also sent in a backhoe to help firefighters from multiple departments knock the fire down.
Officials said with high wind gusts the fire was difficult to contain. But firefighters say they now have the fire under control and will remain on scene until the fire is completely out.
“I commend the swift actions of our fire departments, the City PUC and all emergency personnel involved to contain this major fire under very difficult conditions and circumstances,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. “This is a devastating loss for our community and certainly the business owners. Thankfully nobody was injured during the fire.”
No further information is available at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal and updates will be issued as they are available.
