MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car accident in Alabama.
According to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee State University confirmed that Jackson, 36, died Sunday evening. He was the university’s quarterbacks coach.
Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020
Drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Jackson played five seasons with the Viking from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seahawks.
Jackson also played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills.
