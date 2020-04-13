Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were more than 250 crashes and spinouts Sunday when an Easter snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol say that from 8 a.m. 9:30 p.m. there were 140 crashes, 126 spinouts and six jackknifed semis across the state.
In those crashes, 14 people were injured, but none seriously. One person was killed, when his car slammed into a parked tow truck near Rochester.
The snowstorm dumped several inches of snow across southern and central Minnesota. Some cities on the southern edge of the Twin Cities metro saw more than seven inches accumulate.
