MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Sunday in southern Minnesota after he crashed into a plow truck parked on the side of a highway.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 52, just southeast of Rochester.
Killed was 32-year-old Dane Christenson, of St. Charles.
Troopers say Christenson was traveling south on the highway when his Chevrolet Cruz slammed into the back of a plow truck parked on the shoulder.
The plow driver and passenger were not hurt.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were slick, as an Easter snowstorm was swirling over the state.
