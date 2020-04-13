MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week began Monday and it runs until Friday.
In the state of Minnesota, it’s hosted by the National Weather Service and Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which is a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
This week is meant to educate the public on different threats from severe weather and help people prepare for them.
Each day this week will focus on a different weather safety topic.
Monday: alerts and warnings
Tuesday: severe weather, lightning and hail
Wednesday: floods
Thursday: tornadoes
Friday: extreme heat
On Thursday, the state of Minnesota will have a statewide tornado drill. Normally, schools would be in session, so kids could practice where they should go if a tornado was ever in the area during a school day.
However, with kids out of school, parents are encouraged to practice the drill with their kids if they are home with them at the time of the drill.
If you would like more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, click here, here and here.
