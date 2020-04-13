Easter Egg Hunts Turn To Snowbunny Construction: Minnesotans Roll With Holiday Storm During PandemicMany would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. For for some, it's rather therapeutic.

Minnesota Weather: Quick Snowstorm Turns Easter Into Christmas; More Snow MondayThe Easter Bunny may have had the spotlight this Sunday, but it ended up looking a lot like Christmas.

MN Weather: Easter Sunday Heavy Snow Could Impact Travel, Even Take Down Power LinesIt's been a while since our last major snowstorm, but winter isn't over yet.

Minnesota Weather: Easter Snowstorm Could See Parts Of Minnesota Getting Double-Digit Snow TotalsIf you're planning on wearing an Easter bonnet this weekend, you better make sure it's extra insulated.

Minnesota Weather: April Winter Storm Bringing Big Snow In NW, Icy Roads To Much Of StateA powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and heavy winds.