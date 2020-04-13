COVID-19 In MN:
Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, April 13, 2020
Coronavirus Update: Smithfield Closes South Dakota Pork Plant Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Are You Ready For The Upcoming Season?
This week is meant to educate the public on different threats from severe weather and help people prepare for them.
Live WCCO Video
Easter Egg Hunts Turn To Snowbunny Construction: Minnesotans Roll With Holiday Storm During Pandemic
Many would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. For for some, it's rather therapeutic.
Minnesota Weather: Quick Snowstorm Turns Easter Into Christmas; More Snow Monday
The Easter Bunny may have had the spotlight this Sunday, but it ended up looking a lot like Christmas.
MN Weather: Easter Sunday Heavy Snow Could Impact Travel, Even Take Down Power Lines
It's been a while since our last major snowstorm, but winter isn't over yet.
Minnesota Weather: Easter Snowstorm Could See Parts Of Minnesota Getting Double-Digit Snow Totals
If you're planning on wearing an Easter bonnet this weekend, you better make sure it's extra insulated.
Minnesota Weather: April Winter Storm Bringing Big Snow In NW, Icy Roads To Much Of State
A powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and heavy winds.
Minnesota Duluth Star Scott Perunovich Wins Hobey Baker Award
The award is named in honor of Baker, the former Princeton hockey and football star who was World War I fighter pilot.
XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates Employees
The XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the cororavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.
City Of Mpls. Agrees To Pay Fmr. Viking Tom Johnson, Attorneys $475K In Lawsuit Settlement
The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson and his attorneys $475,000 in a lawsuit settlement.
Masters Rewind: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Reminisce About Classic Wins At Augusta
CBS Sports revisits the classic Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wins by re-airing the final round of the 2014 and 2019 Masters with player commentary.
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social Distancing
See what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Patrick's Day Irish Recipes To Prepare While Stuck At Home Due To Coronavirus
Authentic Irish recipes for your socially distant St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From April 13, 2020
Here are the latest COVDI-19 headlines.
Good Question
What Does Minnesota's COVID-19 Modeling Say?
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said the information from state’s COVID-19 modeling is one of the major considerations in the stay-at-home order.
Surly Emergency Food Drive
April 13, 2020 at 5:27 am
