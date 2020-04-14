MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a Minnesota COVID-19 victim says getting through these isolating times will take a strong connection to family and community.

Eli Farhat, 92, lost his battle with COVID-19 on April 8.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke to Farhat’s granddaughter and the lessons he continues to teach even though he is no longer here.

Elianne Farhat was named after her grandfather — a man who came from humble beginnings.

“He actually is a lebanese immigrant he came over in the 90s and he lived with us and my family,” Elianne said.

He was the backbone of his extended family and instilled in each child and grandchild lessons he hoped would carry them through life.

“Making sure that we really lived into our full potential — got good grades, were good kids, obeyed our parents, went to church — those were things that were really important to him,” she said.

Elianne says her grandfather was a quiet man who loved a good joke and a laugh.

For four weeks he was isolated, fighting COVID-19.

“That was really particularly hard for my father who has been his primary care giver for 5, 10 years,” she said.

For Elianne, being distant was unsettling.

“To not be able to talk to him face to face, to touch him, to say it’s going to be okay it was really hard for him and it was really hard for all of us to not be able to be physically together as we went through this,” she said.

His last hours were spent with family because of a nurse at HCMC who made sure the family was connected.

“We did this chain of videos and so we were able to pray with him in his final hours and to be with him and so in some ways we were able to be really connected,” she said.

A connection she hopes all families find, if they are ever faced with loving and grieving from a distance.

“Right now it’s a tough time in the world the way you get through it is together and the way you get through it is with your family and your loved ones and with your community,” she said.

Elianne says make sure you ask for what you need, like calls and good care. She says you can still connect in deep ways even though we can’t physically be together.