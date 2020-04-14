Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Library systems across Minnesota are turning to curbside pickup to keep readers content during Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order.
Administrators say they are taking extra precautions to sanitize the materials and practice social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of disease during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Library systems in Scott, Ramsey, Carver, Washington, Hennepin, Anoka and Dakota counties have all launched curbside programs. Different locations have varying hours.
The libraries are following the same general guidelines:
- Browse online and find a book that you’d like to read.
- Place the book on hold, and if requested, schedule a pickup appointment online or over the phone.
- Go to the library and get your book(s). The staff will have placed them in a bag at the curb that is labeled for you.
The books that are checked out will not be due back until we’ve turned the page on COVID-19 — and any overdue fees are being waived.
Library buildings remained closed to the public at this time, meaning lobby, restroom or computer areas are not accessible.
