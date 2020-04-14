Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MSP Airport and Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will receive part of a $25-billion boost to the airline industry.
MSP Airport received $125 million from the CARES Act Monday to cover operational costs. Spokesperson Patrick Hogan says the funds will also help the airport make timely payments on its $1.6 billion of debt.
Sun Country has committed to four weekly flights to Orlando, Fort Myers, Phoenix and Las Vegas as part of the CARES Act deal.
The airline says it filed exemptions with the federal government in order to assure that they would not have to operate flights that didn’t have sufficient consumer demand.
Sun Country is one of 10 airlines in the agreement, all of which are expected to pay back 30% of the money they receive.
