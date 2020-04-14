MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say nine more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 79.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reported Tuesday that a total of 1,695 people have tested positive for the disease, up 45 from Monday. Outside of the Easter holiday weekend, this was the lowest daily uptick in new cases since March 28.
Meanwhile, more than half of those who’ve contracted the novel coronavirus (909 people) have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
So far, nearly 40,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for the pathogen, which originated in Wuhan, China, last year. It attacks a person’s lungs and can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.
Although nearly 1,700 people in the state have tested positive for the disease, health officials have maintained that the true number of cases is likely far higher, as testing has been limited.
Of those still battling the disease in Minnesota, 177 are in the hospital, with 75 in intensive care beds — up one since Monday.
Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order until May 4. Gov. Tim Walz has directed residents to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential jobs and activities, such as buying groceries, medicine and getting outdoor exercise.
On Monday, the governor told reporters that the state’s economy won’t be able to open up until there is more widespread testing.
