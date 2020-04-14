MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sister-in-law of wounded Waseca police officer Arik Matson says he is adjusting to a new facility in a new state as he continues to recover from a traumatic brain injury.

In a CaringBridge post on Tuesday, Nicole Matson added that the Matson family hasn’t been able to visit with Arik because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer Matson was shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a Waseca backyard. His alleged shooter, Tyler Janovsky, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Since then Matson has been fighting hard on the road to recovery, and recently he was flown out of state to a different facility for more therapy.

Read the family’s full post below: