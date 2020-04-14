MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota House passed a long-awaited insulin affordability bill for diabetics who can’t afford the drug.

The House voted 111-22. to sign off on the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act. The legislation is now expected to pass in the Minnesota Senate and be subsequently signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.

Alec Smith passed away in 2017 at the age of 26 after rationing his insulin because he couldn’t afford the $1,300 per month he needed for the drug and test supplies after he aged off his mom’s insurance. Diabetics and activists testified during hearings that rationing is a common but dangerous strategy among those who lack sufficient insurance coverage.

Amidst the pandemic there is joy at the Capitol as Alec Smith emergency insulin bill passes House – these are Alecs parents who fought tirelessly for passage – vote in Senate happens soon @Wcco 5pm pic.twitter.com/86jY0fYhDH — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) April 14, 2020

“Minnesotans should not lose their lives because they can’t afford the insulin they need to survive,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “Thanks to the advocacy of thousands of Minnesotans, and to Representative Michael Howard’s dedicated leadership, this legislation is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

The bill will provide Minnesota diabetics — who cannot afford their insulin and are facing an emergency need — access to a 30-day supply at their pharmacy for a co-pay of $35. Minnesotans who are eligible includes those who are uninsured, under-insured, receiving Medicare, and who do not have access to low co-pays.

The legislation also streamlines the process by which Minnesotans can access affordable insulin in the long-term. Insulin manufacturers would participate in the program and could be fined up to $3.6 million a year, doubling in the second year, for non-compliance.

