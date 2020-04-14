MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marks the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of 19-year-old Nathan Edberg, which the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office says they’re still committed to solving.
Edberg was last seen on the night of April 14, 1999 at the former Decoy’s Bar in White Bear Lake, located at Highway 61 and Fourth Street.
His truck was later found in a ditch, with its doors locked and lights off, in Vadnais Heights near interstates 35E and 694N.
Edberg, who is now 40 years old, is 6-feet-4-inches tall, and weighed 230 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing charcoal-gray corduroy pants and a white shirt.
Anyone with information on Edberg’s disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.
