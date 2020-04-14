Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — SEIU Healthcare Minnesota union workers set up “Healthcare Heroes Work Here” banners outside of hospitals and clinics across the Twin Cities, in support of those on the front lines of COVID-19.
SEIU Healthcare Minnesota is a labor union based out of St. Paul that represents over 40,000 hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home care workers across Minnesota.
“Healthcare workers have shown during this COVID-19 pandemic what we have known all along: Minnesotans care for each other and healthcare workers provide heroic support to those in need every single day,” said Jamie Gulley, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota President.
Gulley says the union felt it was important to make sure health care workers and the community see how valued they are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
