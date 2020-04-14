MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says one man was stabbed and another was shot after an incident in Western Minnesota on Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 10:30 p.m., disclosing that a 18-year-old Red Wing man had been stabbed at a home in White Earth.
The suspect was said to have left the area in a car that was heading to Detroit Lakes. Law enforcement was able to locate and stop the vehicle on County Highway 21 soon after.
At that point, the 26-year-old driver of the car reported to the deputy that he had a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
The driver, a 26-year-old White Earth man, was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes; while the 18-year-old man with a stab wound was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.
A media release says that neither of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Law enforcement says this believed to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.
