MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a pilot was able to safely make an emergency landing after the engine of the airplane he was flying stalled mid-flight.
An incident summary from Sheriff Deputy Chiaverini says it happened near Midway Road and Stark Road in Midway Township on Tuesday. Authorities responded to reports of an airplane that was “possibly having trouble in the air,” around 2:05 p.m.
The lone pilot, 33-year-old Tyler Joseph Nelson, had taken off from Superior Airport at about 1:45 p.m. Law enforcement says he was flying at approximately 3,000 feet when his “single engine stalled.”
Nelson responded by dropping his altitude in order to maintain air speed. He was able to find Midway Road and performed an emergency landing — landing safely with no damage to any property or the aircraft.
The Minnesota State Patrol, DNR, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol all responded to the incident.
