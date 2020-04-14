Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in north-central Minnesota say a Wisconsin woman died over the weekend after being found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who was in her 50s, was found late Saturday night in a room at America’s Best Hotel in Hinckley. A person with her said she might have been drinking that night.
It’s unclear whether or not she suffered a medical emergency or drowned, officials say.
First responders attempted life-saving measures at the hotel before an ambulance brought the woman to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman’s cause of death, officials say.
