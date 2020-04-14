MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy announced Tuesday that the company and the Xcel Energy Foundation will donate $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief.
The donation is part of more than $20 million in new corporate giving that is expected from the sale of the Mankato Energy Center later this summer.
“At Xcel Energy we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I’m so proud of our employees, who are not only doing critical work to keep the lights on, they’ve also embraced our commitment to community by joining our effort to support our neighbors in need.”
As part of the donation, the Xcel Energy Foundation is matching employee donations up to $1,000 at a rate of two dollars for every dollar donated, tripling the amount of the gift, up to $300,000.
According to Xcel Energy, within a week employees have donated $112,000. With the foundation match of more than $223,000, that’s a donation of nearly $335,000.
Donations from Xcel Energy and its foundations will support existing nonprofit partners along with organizations that provide disaster relief.
