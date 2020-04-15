Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Brighton police are warning the public to stay away from an area of the city due to an armed standoff with a resident who has fired at officers.
Police say the Ramsey County SWAT team is assisting in the situation involving a person barricaded inside of a residence in the area of Long Lake Road and 16th Street Northwest.
Residents are being urged to shelter in place in their basements.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
