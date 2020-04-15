COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, April 15, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Brighton police are warning the public to stay away from an area of the city due to an armed standoff with a resident who has fired at officers.

Police say the Ramsey County SWAT team is assisting in the situation involving a person barricaded inside of a residence in the area of Long Lake Road and 16th Street Northwest.

Residents are being urged to shelter in place in their basements.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

