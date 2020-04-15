MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 continues to impact families across the nation, the Salvation Army is stepping up to help.
On Wednesday, the Salvation Army Northern Division announced the launch of an Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline. The hotline, available by calling (877)-220-4195, operates 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Anyone who is feeling lonely, fearful or hopeless during the coronavirus outbreak can call the hotline number. Trained Salvation Army officers, employees and volunteers will be available to talk, listen, comfort and pray for individuals and families.
“Those who call will be in different situations—some afraid, some lonely, and some who might need a word of encouragement or a prayer. Others may just need the comfort of knowing that someone is listening. The hotline fits well with our mission of caring for the body, soul and spirit,” Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, Commander of The Salvation Army Nothern Division said.
There is no charge to call the hotline and it is available to anyone in the 11 Midwestern states.
You must log in to post a comment.