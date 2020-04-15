



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across Minnesota are stepping up to connect with those who are isolated due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sometimes all it takes is a little handwritten letter to make someone’s day.

Pat Anderson is a resident at Lyngblomsten senior housing center in St. Paul, and visits are virtually impossible at the moment.

“The people visits is very hard,” Anderson said. “And especially when you end up talking to the walls, then you know it’s getting pretty bad.”

But lucky for Anderson, there’s been a steady stream of letters arriving for residents here over the past week from Minnesota Wild employees.

“It was cool today to get this card from Judy, and that really helps. That helped make my day,” Anderson said. “It’s little things like this that you might not think are such a big deal, but really are a big deal for me, and I know for a lot of the other residents.”

Wayne Petersen, director of community relations for the Wild, said employees were originally set to visit in person at Lyngblomsten, but instead, they took pen to paper — writing hundreds of letters to residents like Anderson.

“We’re trying to touch people in the community, and just trying to put a smile on people’s faces during pretty sad and scary times,” Petersen said.

These connections are building a stronger Minnesota, despite the separation.

