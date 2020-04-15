Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said that world economy might suffer its worst year since the Great Depression due to the shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz says that the state won’t begin to reopen until there is widespread testing and contact tracing.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:10 a.m.: Minnesota-based Best Buy says it’s furloughing more than 50,000 hourly workers.
- 7:41 a.m.: U.S retail sales fall by a record 8.7% in March as Americans curb spending, The Associated Press reports.
- 6:29 a.m.: UnitedHealth Group says it won’t seek help from the federal government amid the crisis, sticks to its profit outlook for the year.
- 5:49 a.m.: President Donald Trump says that governors will decide when to reopen their states for business, reversing course from earlier statements.
