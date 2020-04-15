Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Current and former customers of Frontier Communications may be eligible for rebates or bill credits for certain past service quality and reliability issues, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Those eligible can submit a settlement claim starting April 13, 2020 and ending July 20, 2020.
“Thousands of Minnesotans across the state may be entitled to rebates or bill credits from this settlement,” said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. “Current and former Frontier customers should review the settlement categories soon to see if they qualify. The window to make claims is open now through July.”
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ordered the rebates and bill credits following negotiated terms reach between the Minnesota Department of Commerce and Frontier.
Applications for refund or bill credit have been mailed to Frontier customers and can also be found online here.
