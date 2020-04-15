Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Treasury Department launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return, and also announced that it would begin making automatic payments.
To receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for, go to the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info page and provide information about yourself and your qualifying children.
Click here for answers about eligibility, payment amounts, what to expect, when to expect it and more.
For more information, view the full release here COVID 19_New EIP Guidance Statement.
