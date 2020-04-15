MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says that if Donald Trump can vote by mail, then all Americans should be able to do it.
In an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday, the Minnesota Democrat pointed out that the president requested an absentee ballot in his adopted state of Florida so he could vote by mail.
Even so, earlier this week the president attacked mail voting, calling it “a terrible thing” plagued with fraud. Meanwhile, lawmakers and officials across the country are expressing concern over in-person voting in November due uncertainty in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
In her opinion piece, Klobuchar pushed for a bill she’s sponsoring that would allow citizens across the U.S. to easily vote by mail. She is also calling for more funding to go toward elections if another COVID-19 relief package is to be passed.
Earlier this month, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon proposed a bill that would expand voting by mail in the state if it remains under a public health emergency. Under the legislation, every registered voter in Minnesota would receive a ballot by mail. Republicans in Minnesota have pushed back against the idea, citing fraud concerns.
Currently, Minnesota allows citizens to vote early and via no-excuse absentee mail ballots.
