MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northwestern Wisconsin woman is due in court on charges in the death of a man who fell from the top of her moving pickup truck.
Tara Appleton, 31, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and three other felonies in the death of 27-year-old Preston Decorah.
Prosecutors in Burnett County say Appleton, Decorah, and a friend left a party at a home. She was driving, and Decorah crawled out of a window to the top of the pickup and then fell off.
Appleton and others drove him back to the party, where he was left in the driveway and was found on the morning of March 30.
He later died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.