MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two men are in serious but stable condition after being shot Thursday night in the Jordan neighborhood.

The city’s ShotSpotter system detected gunshots just before 9 a.m. on the 3500 block of Irving Avenue North, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told two men had been shot. Both are being treated at North Memorial Health hospital. One arrived via ambulance, and the other was dropped off by a private party.

Police say they have no suspects as of late Thursday night.

