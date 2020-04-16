MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An overnight standoff in the north metro where shots were fired at police has been resolved and a suspect is in custody.
The New Brighton Police Department announced the end of the 10-hour standoff around daybreak Thursday, saying officers will remain for a time in the area of Long Lake Road and 16th Street Northwest. They noted that there is no longer a threat to the public.
Officers were initially called to the neighborhood Wednesday evening to help a domestic assault victim escape a home. While the victim made it out safely, a standoff ensued between the suspect and police. At one point, the suspect fired at officers, although no one was injured.
During the standoff, roads in the area were closed and police urged neighbors to shelter in their homes.
Police are expected to release more information on the standoff later Thursday.
