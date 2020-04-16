Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis announced Thursday that it’s working with community partners to open four new hygiene stations for people experiencing homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each hygiene station will include a porta-potty, handwashing station, sharps container and trash bin. According to the City, the new stations will be open by the end of the week.
New hygiene station locations:
- Bryant and Broadway Avenue North.
- All Nations Church, 1515 E. 23rd St.
- Hope Church, 707 10th Ave. S.
- Lake Street/Midtown LRT Station.
The City hopes providing these stations will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To learn more about the City of Minneapolis’ COVID-19 response click here.
