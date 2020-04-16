COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 16, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Homelessness, Hygiene Stations, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis announced Thursday that it’s working with community partners to open four new hygiene stations for people experiencing homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each hygiene station will include a porta-potty, handwashing station, sharps container and trash bin. According to the City, the new stations will be open by the end of the week.

New hygiene station locations:

  • Bryant and Broadway Avenue North.
  • All Nations Church, 1515 E. 23rd St.
  • Hope Church, 707 10th Ave. S.
  • Lake Street/Midtown LRT Station.

The City hopes providing these stations will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To learn more about the City of Minneapolis’ COVID-19 response click here.

Comments