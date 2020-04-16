MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Historical Society is keeping its museums, libraries and other sites closed; and cancelling all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30. In addition, MNHS will furlough 274 staff members from May 1 through June 30.
The furloughs impact about half of its workforce — primarily “public-facing and part-time staff members” are being temporarily let go. The organization says it’s already instituted hiring and spending freezes, “to responsibly manage the state’s investments in history programs and facilities.”
All staff will be paid through the end of April. Then MNHS says its decisions will address strains on their operating budget created by the ongoing closures.
Some staff will continue to work from home and security will remain in place at the non-profit’s locations.
Throughout the pandemic, management says it will follow the lead of the Minnesota Department of Health while planning scenarios for reopening.
Director and CEO of MNHS, Kent Whitworth released this statement:
“Our talented and dedicated employees are the heart of our organization, so this is a painful decision. We are doing all we can to support our colleagues, including extending health benefits during their furlough. We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming the public back into our museums, historic sites and library.”
