



COVID-19 cases are continuing to mount in Minnesota, as the state has seen two back-to-back days where lab-confirmed cases have jumped by triple digits.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that the state saw an increase of 103 cases in the last 24 hours. That number is just slightly lower than the additional 114 cases counted Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota is now at 1,912. Additionally, seven more fatalities were reported Thursday, bumping the state’s death toll to 94.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people have recovered from the disease, which attacks the lungs and can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia. For most people, however, symptoms are mild.

Of those still battling the virus, 213 are in the hospital, with 103 in intensive care beds — up 10 in the last 24 hours.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in Minnesota over a month ago, more than 41,000 people have been tested for the pathogen, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, last year.

Health officials say several of those who have died of the disease in Minnesota lived in long-term care facilities. More than 100 such facilities in the state have had at least one case involving residents or staff. A list of those facilities can be found here.

Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order. Gov. Tim Walz says the order is buying time for the state’s health care system to prepare for an expected surge in cases.

Earlier this week, he said that he wouldn’t want to reopen the state to business unless there was a major increase in testing and contact tracing.

